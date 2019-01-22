“Imagine my shock when I showed up at the hotel in Jumeirah all dressed up and was informed that there was no booking under my name. I called the acquaintance several times but he kept making excuses saying everything was on track. But they weren’t, so I had to call off the wedding. It was a big fiasco and it left me terribly embarrassed before my 150 odd guests. On my wedding day, I had to call them and cite ‘technical reasons’ for the cancellation of the event. Obviously, I couldn’t contact all of them and many did show up at the venue only to return angry and disappointed,” recalled S.A. who eventually got married two days later at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights on January 12.