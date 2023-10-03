Landslide victory

Her brother Chandy Oommen made a landslide victory in the by-election and she is now back in Dubai.

A mother of three school-going children in Dubai, Achu revealed the distressing experience of facing the cyberattack and how she handled it in an exclusive interview with Gulf News. She was speaking in view of the Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a global effort observed in October to help everyone stay safe and protected when using technology.

“My father’s passing was a huge loss for us. Personally, I was very attached to my dad. So it was the biggest loss for me,” Achu recalled.

What ensued was not just an unprecedented farewell that was bestowed on a public personality by the masses in the state. The grieving family of Achu found themselves thrust into the whirlwind of politics when her brother was declared a candidate to succeed their father.

“It all happened too fast,” said Achu.

As part of the political campaign came a vicious cyberattack targeting Achu despite her unwavering stance of not entering politics.

“As a family, we decided to come together to help my brother out with the election. And I made it abundantly clear that I’m not entering politics. All I did was visit homes and just meet up with people. I never gave any speeches. It is all what a regular family would do. But unfortunately, a week or two into the election campaign, a huge cyberattack raged against me. Cyber bullies took photos and videos from my Instagram handle and propagated false narratives attacking me and my late father.”

Cyber lynching post explanation

At first, she said she believed it to be a misunderstanding and decided to ignore the malicious campaign. However, as the attacks intensified, she decided to address the issue.

“I decided to come out with a Facebook post explaining that this is part of my job. I’m a content creator, and this is what I do. And the pictures they had used were from my social media handles which I’ve been advertising.”

Despite her clarifications, the attacks continued, escalating to what Achu described as “cyber lynching.”

“I had to meet the press and I made it very clear that I have never misused my father’s name even for the smallest of benefits. And I’ve always led my life with utmost honesty. But then it escalated to the level of cyber lynching. It was as if like they knew the truth, but they just wanted to attack me.”

Pointing out that true greatness in politics lies in addressing public issues, improving lives, and outlining plans for the future, she said it was unfortunate that instead of discussing their merits, some chose to fix elections and attack candidates and their families, especially women.

“They presented my photographs as if they had done some kind of secret mission capturing my photographs secretly when in fact they were taking out the photos which I had been advertising on my Instagram page and never locked any point in time.”

Achu’s husband and Dubai-based entrepreneur Leejo Philip also put out a Facebook post clarifying that Achu had wholehearted support from him and their children and her achievements reflected her tireless dedication and creativity. “Coming from a business-oriented lineage, I have upheld that heritage which empowers me to fully provide for my family without external support,” he wrote.

“But that was not enough,” said Achu. “They were at it like a mission. That’s when I noticed that most of these attacks were from fake accounts. I also understood that some of the accounts belonged to very responsible people in very good positions.”

Taking legal action

“When it got very ugly, I really missed my dad because whenever I had a problem or a difficulty, I would always call him and there would be my father at the other end of the line to say, yes, I’m here, how can I help you? He would give me confidence and he would give me the simplest of solutions. And I really missed him. I sought strength at his grave and that’s when I felt unless I take it on a legal level, this is not going to stop.”

She filed a case with the cyber police, the local police station and the state’s Women’s Commission. Achu said her motivation for doing so was threefold: to protect her father’s legacy, to defend her husband’s family’s business reputation, and to stand up for women who may not have the means or courage to face such attacks.

“I don’t want anybody to malign my father’s name using me. He has always led a life of honesty, modesty and simplicity. His life was dedicated to the people and to malign his name after his death is unacceptable. Second of all, I owe my current lifestyle to my husband’s family. I was married into this business family 17 years ago and my life changed after that.

"My husband is a second-generation businessperson. His father, O.C Philipose started our main business, Al Khowahir Chemicals 40 years back and he built up a business empire on that, and today we have several companies that are present in all Gulf countries. That is the basis of our financial stability.”

Her transparent revelations and legal moves had a significant impact, leading the cyber-attacks to cease.

“A senior government employee was forced to apologise. But no legal action has been taken against anybody yet,” Achu said, pointing out the need for stricter regulations regarding social media accounts behind cyberattacks and the harm that faceless individuals can inflict through fake accounts.

Silver lining

She urged others facing cyberbullying not to let it affect their self-worth and advised them to be mindful in responding to negativity.

Despite the ordeal, Achu expressed gratitude for the staunch support of her family and social media followers. Professionally, Achu said, she found a silver lining in the experience as her followers increased significantly during the days of cyberbullying. She said she remains resolute in her approach to her profession, determined to maintain her sincerity and honesty.