This was revealed after Bratislav Gašić, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, recently met with Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the accompanying delegation, to discuss a number of issues of common interest related to security, police and crime prevention.

The meeting was held as part of the comprehensive strategic partnerships the two friendly countries of the UAE and Serbia have been witnessing and as per the directives of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and benefit their peoples.

UAE – Serbia Policing Strategic Dialogue

During the official visit, Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief initiated the ‘Policing Strategic Dialogue’ which seeks to cement cooperation and boost strategic partnership between the UAE Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri explained that the UAE-Serbia Policing Strategic Dialogue aims to enhance the security partnership between the two ministries, facilitate security services operations and streamline policing transactions for residents and citizens. He also stated that a similar dialogue was recently held with the Turkish authorities to exchange experience and best practices with their counterparts.

A Dubai Police delegation led by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police meeting with Serbian officials. Image Credit: Dubai Police

“Initiating the Policing Strategic Dialogue is as per the directives of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior, to the UAE Ministry of Interior to initiate policing strategic dialogues with its international counterparts and enhance the international cooperation in the fields of security and policing,” he said.

Memorandum of Understanding

During the official visit, Gašić, and Lt. Gen. Al Marri also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the cooperation and collaboration in various policing and security areas and utilise the best practices in combating transnational crime.

The MoU paves the way for the two parties to cooperate within a developmental vision to combat crime of all types, including organised crimes, cybercrimes, transnational financial crimes, smuggling, counterfeiting, and thefts. It also aims to protect public law and order and human rights and ensure people’s happiness and contribute to the local and international safety and security.

Serbian Smart Police Station

Gašić also expressed the Serbian desire to adapt the Smart Police Station (SPS) project in Serbia in the near future to provide the Serbian public with the Ministry’s services smartly, without human intervention and around the clock.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri stressed that inaugurating the first SPS outside the UAE will be another example of the world-class Emirati projects and the solid international cooperation between Dubai Police and the world’s police exchange of knowledge and best practices.

He noted that the Smart Police Stations project had proved its international success since the establishment of the first SPS in 2017 and has successfully caught the attention of numerous delegations and world figures, security entities and police agencies.