Dubai: The Gargash group’s Mercedes-Benz Challenge, powered by Rush-A-Way, is back with its 8th season on November 1. The full-day event brings together 100 teams competing to solve seven challenges that will be located in different hotspots of Dubai. The winners will drive away with a Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Registered participants will be up for a whole day of fun and all they need to do is unlock each level of activity to graduate seven levels. Participants will be tested on their ability to complete each challenge faster than the other competing teams.
Groups honing communication and navigational skills will have an added advantage. This adventurous race aims to stimulate the fitness levels and logical thinking of the participating teams as they explore the city in an unconventional way. Unlike a regular Friday, teams will experience a day out in a Mercedes-Benz car while cruising around the city and taking reality gaming to a whole new level.
Each team will comprise two-four members who will go through seven specially-crafted challenges set up around Dubai. For each challenge, teams will earn points based on how quickly they complete it. After completing each challenge, teams will receive location details for their next challenge. Team with the highest score at finish line wins the grand prize.