The Mercedes-Benz Challenge presented by Gargash is an exhilarating adventure around Dubai, taking place on Friday, 1st November 2019. 100 teams with 2- 4 members each will compete to conquer 7 challenges around Dubai, to win the grand prize- a Mercedes-Benz SUV! Image Credit:

Dubai: The Gargash group’s Mercedes-Benz Challenge, powered by Rush-A-Way, is back with its 8th season on November 1. The full-day event brings together 100 teams competing to solve seven challenges that will be located in different hotspots of Dubai. The winners will drive away with a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Registered participants will be up for a whole day of fun and all they need to do is unlock each level of activity to graduate seven levels. Participants will be tested on their ability to complete each challenge faster than the other competing teams.

The Mercedes-Benz Challenge presented by Gargash is an exhilarating adventure around Dubai, taking place on Friday, 1st November 2019. 100 teams with 2- 4 members each will compete to conquer 7 challenges around Dubai, to win the grand prize- a Mercedes-Benz SUV!

Groups honing communication and navigational skills will have an added advantage. This adventurous race aims to stimulate the fitness levels and logical thinking of the participating teams as they explore the city in an unconventional way. Unlike a regular Friday, teams will experience a day out in a Mercedes-Benz car while cruising around the city and taking reality gaming to a whole new level.