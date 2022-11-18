Dubai: As many as 68 bright students from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu recently had a dream trip to Dubai, thanks to a group of Tamil expats in the UAE.

The grade 11 students were chosen for the fun-filled educational trip by conducting quiz contests in the government schools in the state. The Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi accompanied the students.

“This would not have been possible without the support of the Indian Consulate, Dubai who made the documentation smooth for the travel of these students and also arranged a welcome reception on the first day of their visit from November 10 to 13,” stated SS Meeran, who heads the group of expats who volunteered to bring the students to the UAE.

Community support

He said the Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri addressed the students, whose trip also received support from some of the prominent members of the Emirati community.

The students experienced an unforgettable trip which included a visits to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and Sharjah International Book Fair, the organisers said.

During their visit to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the minister handed over a donation of 1000 books that he had brought over on behalf of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu students during their visit to Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai

Many benefactors from the Tamil community funded the initiative in terms of sponsoring food, hotel stay, transport, air tickets, goodies, gifts and also tickets to tourist places including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum. The students also visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the newly inaugurated Hindu Temple in Dubai.

Everlasting bond