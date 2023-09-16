Dubai: Dozens of UAE residents donated blood in a new campaign launched in Dubai.
The blood donation drive was held recently as part of a global campaign launched by Humancare World Wide, a Dubai-headquartered medical assistance company that offers air ambulance and medical tourism services.
The social initiative titled “Let’s Save Lives with Humancare” has been launched across various countries where the company operates, spanning from the cities of the UAE to Pakistan, India, Africa, and Europe, the company said in a statement.
“The first of these impactful drives commenced in JAFZA Dubai. The event saw the active participation of the dedicated Humancare team, as well as numerous residents of the UAE, all united in their mission to contribute to the welfare of humanity,” said Mansoor bin Mukhtar, Head of Operations at Humancare Worldwide, Dubai.
The company thanked the support of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), which facilitated appointments and deployed a specialised medical team along with a mobile van to ensure the smooth execution of the blood donation campaign. “This display of teamwork and unity truly exemplifies the spirit of cooperation and dedication to a common cause,” he added.