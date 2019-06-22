The DHA launched the platform to monitor medications in all stages until it reaches consumers through legitimate channels in line with the country's laws laws. Image Credit: DHA

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched a new unified electronic platform to monitor the dispensing of opioid pain medication to all government and private health facilities in partnership with the Ministry of Interior.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, revealed that the platform was launched by the authority as per international standards to monitor these medications in all stages until it reaches consumers through legitimate channels in line with the laws and regulations of the country.

He added that by adopting this platform, the authority succeeded in eliminating paper transactions related to dispensing these medications.

The platform also helps prevent these drugs from being misused in a non-medical and legal manner, which may be a danger to the lives of individuals and the community.

Dr Al Mulla stressed the need for medical facilities to abide by the new rules, and to adhere to the provision of medicines through the e-platform.

Dr Al Mulla said that the e-platform was launched as part of the DHA’s keenness to strengthen drug control and develop it continuously, in order to ensure the safety of Dubai’s community and the health of its members.

He added that it is also in line with the smart transformations adopted by the authority, to meet the directives of the Government of Dubai of going completely paper free by 2021 as the e-platform depends on smart paper-free technologies.