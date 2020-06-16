Abu Dhabi: Motorists driving vehicles with unfit tyres in the emirate, will be fined Dh500 and their vehicles will be impounded for seven days, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers on Tuesday.
At the same time, the police will also give four traffic points to violators.
Faulty tyres are the main reason for road accidents during summer and they pose serious danger to the safety of drivers and other road users, police said.
During hot weather when the temperature reaches over 45 degrees Celsius, accidents occur due to the use of expired tyres, worn out tyres due to overuse and under or over inflated tyres, the police added.
Police also cautioned motorists to avoid overloading as it also causes accidents.
Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to check the tyres of their vehicles and ensure their safety and the absence of any damage or cracks that could cause severe road accidents during the summer as a result of a rise in temperatures.
Colonel Mohammad Salem Al Shehhi, Director of External Areas Traffic Department in the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, last week appealed to the drivers to use tyres that conform to specifications and ensure the suitability of the tyres, its measurement and the temperature it can bear.
He also asked motorists to check the appropriate load the tyre can uphold and the year of manufacture. The tyres should be appropriate for long trips in cases of much road travels.