1 of 7
Abu Dhabi Motors, the exclusive dealer for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has commissioned a one-off Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost. Named the Rolls-Royce Sambook Ghost, the one-off car is inspired by the seafaring heritage of the Arabian Gulf.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 7
Hand-built in Goodwood, West Sussex, the Sambook Ghost bears several intricate touches that pay tribute to the sailing ships that inspired its design, including a sweeping pillar motif of a Sambook at full sail.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 7
Carrying the theme over, the Sambook Ghost’s interior features Casden Tan and Dark Spice colours, with the signature Starlight Headliner, which provides a magical ambiance of shooting stars that streak overhead through the constellation of your choice, powered by over 1,300 hand-placed fibre-optic lights.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 7
“Ghost is Rolls‑Royce at its most graceful and dramatic. With the Sambook Ghost, we have added an even greater sense of refinement – one that is steeped in the cultural heritage of the Gulf. The Sambook Ghost represents an incredible opportunity to own a truly one-of-a-kind motor car that is inspired by an integral part of this region’s history and culture,” says Tarek Moataz, Rolls Royce Brand Manager, Abu Dhabi Motors.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 7
Another One-of-One Rolls-Royce Ghost at Abu Dhabi Motors is the Ghost Islamic Art. As the name suggests, it draws inspiration from centuries of rich heritage and art forms. The Bespoke Ghost reflects the varied aspects of Islamic Art, including woodwork, motifs, textiles, ceramics and more.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 7
The two-tone exterior is finished in Arctic White and a Bespoke ‘Avus Blue’, while the interior features ornate elements stitched in a trio of rich Cobalto Blue, Mugello Red and Artic White threads.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 7
The standout feature of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Islamic Art's cabin is the Flower Emblem, embroidered onto each headrest, as well as etched into the panel woodwork.
Image Credit: Supplied