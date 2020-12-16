Dubai: The Dawoodi Bohra community in Dubai has joined hands with Dubai Municipality for a clean-up drive on Al Mamzar beach. This is the 13th year of the clean-up drive around Al Mamzar beach, and it was part of the Clean up the World campaign. With the aim of raising environmental awareness and inspiring collective action, the Dawoodi Bohra community members and volunteers are also cleaning up the Naif are of Deira in Dubai.
The organisers of the clean-up drive said ‘Clean Up the World’ has engaged an estimated 35 million volunteers across 133 countries, making it one of the largest community-based environmental campaigns in the world. Community groups, schools, businesses and local governments join as members and carry out activities that address local environmental issues.
By facilitating local action, ‘Clean Up the World’ brings about global environmental change.
All participants have been given flowerpots.