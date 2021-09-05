Cadets and officers at the new shooting range in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: A smart, indoor shooting range — considered to be the first-of-its-kind facility for police academies in the country — has just opened in Sharjah. The premises conform to the highest technical and international specifications and is expected to boost security preparedness with its advanced training of personnel. It will benefit the officer cadets at Sharjah Police Science Academy, as well as officers and non-commissioned officers in Sharjah Police and the General Directorate of Civil Defence. The facility is also suitable for hosting tournaments.

Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, who recently inaugurated the facility, said the range was the result of the generosity of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close follow-up by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Science Academy Council.

Major General Al Shamsi extended his thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of the project, led by the Sharjah Department of Public Works, headed by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the department, and the team at Sharjah Police Science Academy.

Unlimited support

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Dr Mohammad Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Sharjah Police Science Academy, said that the smart shooting range is the first of its kind at the level of academies, colleges and security and policing institutes in developing and refining the skills of police personnel. He thanked His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for their unlimited support, which greatly contributed towards upgrading the academy and its training facilities.

Officers check out the facilities at the new shooting range in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Best-possible training and expertise

Brigadier Al Othmani pointed out that the shooting range aimed at refining and further developing the capabilities of personnel in order to keep pace with the demands of security preparedness — whether conducting raids or undertaking special tasks — in order to equip officers and other cadets with the best-possible training and expertise.

Last Wednesday, Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi received Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and his accompanying delegation. Image Credit: Supplied

On Wednesday morning, Major General Al Shamsi received Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and his accompanying delegation, with the aim of reviewing the best police practices and exchanging ideas and experiences between the two forces and their leaderships in strengthening the functioning of security forces and the Police Science Academy. Major General Al Shamsi thanked Lieutenant-General Al Marri for accepting the invitation, that helped pave the way for greater exchange of ideas between the forces. Major General Al Shamsi also praised the pioneering role played by Dubai Police General Command in all areas of security.

‘Wise leadership’