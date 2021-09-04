Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, the British Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth, reviewed the prospects of further cementing UAE-UK ties across various fields.
Dr Gargash today received Lord Tariq in Abu Dhabi. Lord Tariq expressed his appreciation for the significant efforts made UAE recently to facilitate the swift evacuation of British citizens and other foreign nationals from Afghanistan.
Read more
- International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah to discuss how world leaders responded to COVID-19 crisis
- UAE successful in combatting discrimination, violence against women and children, Aman Shelter says
- UAE Ministry of Interior calls on media to disseminate information from verified sources only
- Adihex in Abu Dhabi to highlight importance of women’s role in falconry
The meeting made a review of the close bonds between the two friendly nations of UAE and the United Kingdom and also discussed an array of regional and international issues of common interest.