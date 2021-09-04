1.2206373-2516273290
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: Supplied
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, the British Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth, reviewed the prospects of further cementing UAE-UK ties across various fields.

Dr Gargash today received Lord Tariq in Abu Dhabi. Lord Tariq expressed his appreciation for the significant efforts made UAE recently to facilitate the swift evacuation of British citizens and other foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

The meeting made a review of the close bonds between the two friendly nations of UAE and the United Kingdom and also discussed an array of regional and international issues of common interest.