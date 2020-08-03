Defendant had been charged with sexual abuse for touching woman inappropriately

Dubai Court Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police arrested a visitor, who had sexually abused a woman while she was waiting for her son outside a residential building. The man was visiting a police station to obtain a police service when he was arrested.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday that the 27-year-old Jordanian defendant had touched a Lebanese woman inappropriately in the Al Muraqqabat area while she was waiting for her 22-year-old son past midnight to go to the airport in November last.

The 49-year-old woman called Dubai Police, but the defendant managed to escape from the area.

Dubai Police identified the man after checking surveillance cameras and he was put on the wanted list.

Three months later, when the defendant walked into Al Muraqabbat Police Station to complete a transaction, the policeman matched his picture with the one on the criminal records system and arrested him.

“It was 5am when he walked into the station. I discovered that he was wanted for a crime. He was immediately arrested. I told the victim to come to the police station. She identified him in the suspects’ line three times,” said a policeman in records.

The Lebanese woman testified that she was sitting outside her residence when the defendant crossed the road and touched her breasts.

“I was shocked when he touched me. He offered me Dh2,000 to take him home. I asked him to leave, but he insisted on staying on. I was afraid that my son would come and fight with him,” said the woman on record.

She said that he was wearing a traditional dress and claimed to be an Emirati.

“He kept touching me and kept insisting that I take him to my apartment, but I refused and told him that I would call the police.”

The defendant appeared in Dubai Court of First Instance and was charged with sexually abusing the victim.