He said that the consulate has already set up a committee in coordination with the police for the release and repatriation of Pakistani prisoners involved in minor crimes or fines. “We have already identified 50 prisoners and 25 of them have been sent back home,” he revealed. He said that there around 600 Pakistani inmates in Dubai jails and around 1,500 people are in jails altogether in Dubai and Northern Emirates. This is in addition to people in jail in Abu Dhabi.