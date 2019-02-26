Dubai: Dubai Police have advised Pakistani expatriates not to be afraid of approaching the police and make the best use of Smart Police Stations (SPS) to get their issues resolved.
“We want Pakistan expatriates to register all sorts of complaints or cases at the SPS set up across the emirate to have their issues resolved fast,” said Lt Khalid Mohammad, In-charge of Criminal Section at the SPS.
He was speaking at an interactive session called “Promote Security Awareness and Community Happiness Programme” held in Dubai on Tuesday. The event was held in collaboration with the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai. The aim of the event was to interact with the community. Unfortunately, very few people turned for the event.
“It is sad to see that most of the people attending the event are the consulate officials and journalists and a very few community members,” said a participant. The police made seating arrangements for at least 500 people, but the attendance was quite shy of that number.
“Consulate and the community groups should have coordinated to ensure good attendance as it was a good opportunity to interact with police and know about the services it offers,” said another participant who does not wish to be named.
Status of work
Speaking to journalists, Lt Mohammad said that at least four Smart Police Stations out of total 13 are already operational in Dubai at various locations. They are located at the City Walk, La Mer Jumeirah, Arabian Ranches and the Palm. Two more will soon be opened in Naif and Muraqabat areas.
The smart station operate 24 hours, seven days a week and offer 27 key services, including reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services. It also provides 33 fully automated sub-services ranging from getting a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of domestic violence.
It receives labour complaints, home security requests, complaints on human trafficking crimes, while offering police services such as victim support, fine payment and other services.
“The SPS provides ease of services with convenience and privacy,” said Lt Mohammad. Once seated in private cubicles at the station, visitors can click on an electronic dashboard to communicate online with police officers around the clock.
“We offer services in English, Arabia, Persian and Urdu while more language are being added,” he said.
“All your issues are electronically solved. Just come with your Emirates ID to avail yourself of any services available at the Smart Police Stations,” he explained.
He said the SPS guides the people through all stages of launching complaints. It also has lost and found services.
“We can you solve all your issues from cheque bounce cases to community issues using the fast track methods,” he added.
Ahmed Amjad Ali, newly-appointed Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, said that the purpose of the meeting was to give Pakistani expatriates an opportunity to interact with police and get information about various services on offer.
He said that the consulate has already set up a committee in coordination with the police for the release and repatriation of Pakistani prisoners involved in minor crimes or fines. “We have already identified 50 prisoners and 25 of them have been sent back home,” he revealed. He said that there around 600 Pakistani inmates in Dubai jails and around 1,500 people are in jails altogether in Dubai and Northern Emirates. This is in addition to people in jail in Abu Dhabi.
Ali said that around 45,000 Pakistanis benefited during the recent amnesty campaign in the UAE. “Many of them have regularised visa status and [a] large number of them have opted to go back to Pakistan,” he revealed.
He said that he would soon set up a help desk at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai to address any grievances of the community members on priority basis.
Here’s a list of services offered by the Smart Police Stations
Traffic fines payment
Good-conduct certificate
Home security
Police leaders at your service
Traffic status certificate
Reissuing traffic accident report
Payment of impound fees
Verification of driver
Labour complaints
Lost-and-found items
Lost-item certificate
Filing of criminal complaint
Detainee visit request
Police report inquiry
Reporting of crimes
Tourist security
Vehicle inspection request
Application status
Heart patient service
Social support in family violence cases
Police museum tour
Bounce Cheque case
Feedback