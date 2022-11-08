Sharjah: Two Egyptian men were stabbed to death in Sharjah early Monday morning, police have confirmed to Gulf News.
The suspect, who is also Egyptian, has been arrested in “record time”.
The victims were stabbed in the abdomen in Industrial Area No. 8 of Sharjah. The killer stabbed the victims while they were sleeping. An Asian witness saw the crime and reported it to the police operation room at 2am.
The suspect also tried to stab the witness. Police patrols and an ambulance were rushed to the site.
The two victims succumbed to their injuries while the witness was transported to hospital for treatment.
Sharjah Police have summoned witnesses for questioning.
The case has been transferred to public prosecution to determine what led to the incident.