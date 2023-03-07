Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the opening of the World Police Summit 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the second edition of the event brings together law enforcement officials, security experts, and decision-makers to discuss the future of policing and security.

A premier event in the global policing, security and law enforcement calendar, the World Police Summit, organised by Dubai Police, features six conferences and the participation of 50 law enforcement agencies from around the world.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that the UAE’s ability to achieve high levels of safety and security was made possible thanks to the vision of the leadership and their keenness to strengthen the country’s security system and ensure protection for the entire community.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of international cooperation in implementing the rule of law, combating all forms of crime and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field. He also praised the UAE security forces for their efforts to maintain security and combat crime and their constant keenness to work with police agencies from across the world, as demonstrated by the hosting of the World Police Summit.

During the opening ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan watched a documentary that showcased Dubai Police’s role in enhancing the safety and security of the city and its keenness to adopt the latest technologies to combat crime.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan inaugurated the exhibition being held on the sidelines of the Summit. He was briefed about the products and services on display, including the latest technologies used in the areas of cybercrime prevention, security forecasting, digital currencies, surveillance and insurance, smart cities, and drones.

Sheikh Hamdan then visited the Experts Hub platform, which is being organised by the Dubai Police Scientists Council on the sidelines of the World Police Summit. The platform seeks to connect experts in the field of security and discuss trends and challenges in the sector. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the innovative technologies being exhibited by international companies participating in the event.

Opening address

The first day of the summit featured an opening address by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, during which he highlighted the importance of international cooperation.

“In the UAE, we firmly believe that security is crucial for economic, social, and political development. As part of its commitment towards assisting friendly nations and international organisations, the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police, has arrested 597 international fugitives from more than 101 countries between 2020 and 2022,” Lt Gen Al Marri said.

“These individuals faced charges related to various crimes, such as money laundering and drug trafficking. UAE authorities have also cracked down on 85 organised criminal syndicates involved in crimes like forgery, theft, and embezzlement.”

High-profile arrests

Lieutenant General Al Marri highlighted the most prominent joint operations carried out by Dubai Police and international law enforcement agencies, which led to the arrest of 103 fugitives. These include the ‘Desert Light’ operation in 2022, ‘The Ghost’ operation in 2021, ‘Millstream’ in 2020 and ‘Los Blancos’ in 2020.

Day One of the World Police Summit also featured an address by Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol, who also discussed the importance of international partnerships.

He said: “Today more than ever, our agencies operate in an increasingly complex reality and in what appears as a more fragmented world. Tensions are rising internationally and crises are bringing national priorities inward and toward more traditional comfort zones. Yet, that is precisely where global solutions are most needed. That is how we forge and enhance partnerships, that is how we ultimately bridge security gaps across regions, sectors, actors, and geopolitical blocs. At INTERPOL, we witness the power of multilateral police cooperation cutting across regions every single day.”

“The UAE believes in the power of a global platform for a safer world. As a result of their generous support via the INTERPOL Foundation for a Safer world, we were able to build targeted crime programmes for the benefit of all our 195 member countries. The outcome of this partnership led to nearly 9,000 arrests, over 1.6 billion euros in seizures, and over 420 training courses delivered worldwide. What made our partnership with the UAE unique is that it combined daily operational effort with cutting-edge sustainable innovation. Our impact needed to be lasting for future generations of police,” he added.

Building trust

During the Summit, Keechant Sewell, Commissioner, New York Police Department, spoke about the topic of building trust in the modern policing environment. She said: “In the United States and across the globe, police officers are entrusted with substantial powers and authority under the law. We build trust with the communities that we serve by executing those tremendous powers in furtherance of reducing crime and addressing concerns. The expectations are high, and those who misuse or abuse that power should rightly be held accountable. It is not only the expectation of police executives, but it is the expectation of the people we serve. It is what they deserve. We are part of a noble profession, and every leader wants the best for their members.”

About the summit

The World Police Summit 2023 features the participation of more than 250 local and international exhibitors. 100 police chiefs and 15,000 security and law enforcement professionals from over 112 countries are taking part in the event.

Visitors at Bynuna Military Equipment Trading's stand at the Summit Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The three-day Summit seeks to facilitate the development of future-ready strategies to enhance public safety and security in the communities they operate in and foster partnerships to thwart cross-border crimes. The event will provide delegates from around the world the chance to learn best practice from the front line and meet the sector leaders shaping next generation policing.

The opening of the Summit was attended by Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul AlFalasi, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai; Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior and President of Interpol; and other dignitaries.

Top honour

French President Emmanuel Macron awarded his country’s National Order of Merit to Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, in recognition of his exceptional contributions towards strengthening the bilateral relationships between France and the UAE in the fields of policing and security.

On Day 1 (Tuesday) of the three-day World Police Summit 2023 in Dubai, Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, presented the award on behalf of the President of the French Republic.

Lt Gen Al Marri (left) with Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

The National Order of Merit is a highly prestigious award in France, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional efforts and made significant contributions to their respective fields. It was first presented after World War II to General Charles de Gaulle and is considered a testament to the recipient’s outstanding service and commitment to excellence.

Niemtchinow said that the award was presented as a token of appreciation for Al Marri’s unwavering commitment to fostering a strong and sustainable partnership between France and the UAE, which has significantly strengthened the relationship between the two countries in the fields of policing and security. Al Marri’s efforts have also contributed to enhancing community security by effectively combating organised crime.

“The President of the French Republic has decided to award the National Order of Merit to His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the long-term cooperative relationship between the French authorities and Dubai Police, both operationally and technically,” Niemtchinow said.

“As the Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, it is a great honour for me to convey France’s gratitude to His Excellency Lt Gen Al Marri and the Dubai Police General Command.”

Lt Gen Al Marri expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the French President and the Republic of France for awarding him the National Order of Merit. Al Marri reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment, under the umbrella of the Ministry of the Interior, to strengthen cooperation and partnerships with various regional and international police agencies to combat transnational crimes and reinforce the concept of global security, which in turn enhances societal security.

Special patrols

Dubai Police’s next generation of special high-tech Ghiath patrols dazzled attendees at the Summit.

The Ghiath SWAT edition is a tactical response vehicle designed, engineered and developed by Emirati carmaker W Motor. Omar Al Khaja, head of engineering at Dubai Police’s general department of transport and rescue said Ghiath is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including advanced surveillance systems and a powerful engine that can tackle any terrain. It also has a weapon and ammunitions mounting storage system.

The next generation of the patrol fleet has night vision and facial recognition capabilities Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Speaking on the side-lines of the Summit, Al Khaja said the new vehicle would provide Dubai’s elite officers with better protection during dangerous operations.

“They have weapon holders inside the car, including four for their MP7s, one for an MP16, and one for a shotgun and more for Taser guns and their charges,” he said.

“More space has been designed to safely store drones, grenades, officers’ shields and bags.”

The newly designed Ghiath has been equipped with servers, screens and tablets, plus drone launch and facial-recognition systems. It also support night vision. The car also has smoke launchers on both sides.