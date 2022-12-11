Fujairah: Fujairah Police have launched a search for three girls whose dog has attacked a woman and her two children while they were at a beach in Fujairah on Saturday.
The police received a report from a hospital notifying them that the mother and her two children were treated at the hospital after being attacked by a dog.
The woman told the hospital that she and her two children were attacked by a dog that belongs to three girls.
The girls will eventually be referred to public prosecution for endangering others’ lives and legal action will be taken against them.