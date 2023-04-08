Dubai: Since the beginning of Ramadan over two weeks ago, Dubai Police have arrested 88 street vendors.
They also seized several vehicles used to illegally sell fruits and vegetables in violation of public health and safety regulations.
Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of the Infiltrators Control Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said the arrests and seizures are part of the efforts of the Dubai Police and its strategic partners to eliminate negative behaviours and ensure the highest levels of security and safety for community members.
Col Al Shamsi warned the public against purchasing vegetables, fruits and other food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads. He said these products may be of unknown origin, expired, and may not have undergone proper quality control checks to ensure their safety.
Major Jassem Muhammad Al Duhail, head of the Violators Control Department, said Dubai Police in cooperation with its partners continuously monitors violators through planned campaigns and surprise inspections. He urged the public to communicate with the competent authorities to report any violations.