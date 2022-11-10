Fujairah: The Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance has fined a woman Dh1,100 for assaulting her two children aged eight and 10 years with a phone charging cable, causing them injuries.
The Civil Court ordered her to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to the father of the two children who lodged a complaint against her.
According to the complaint, the woman beat up the children with the cable. A medical report confirmed that the 10 year old had bruises on the back, thighs and face, while the eight year old had injuries on the upper left thigh, left leg and right thigh.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to the act. She explained before the court that she beat her children with the phone charger cable to make them study. She promised not to repeat the act.
The court confirmed that the accused admitted to the charges against her before the police, and the verdict had been issued on the basis of the confession.
The father of the two children had filed the lawsuit in the Fujairah Federal Civil Court of First Instance, requesting to oblige the defendant, who is his ex-wife, to pay the plaintiff Dh49,000 on his behalf and in his capacity as a guardian of his minor sons Dh49,000 in compensation.