Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan inspects police operations room equipment Image Credit:

Sharjah: Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Police Leadership Council at the Ministry of Interior, inspected the new operations room at Sharjah Police headquarters on Wednesday.

Tamim was received by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police and his deputy Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer.

The new operations room is one of the most advanced in the world with state-of-the-art sensors, surveillance systems, early warning systems, 3D maps and SOS systems. The room also has a system that allows police to monitor news flashes on a 24-hour basis.

During the visit Tamim inspected equipment and was briefed on systems and the force’s preparedness to receive reports, assign patrols and achieve the fastest response times with a 3D mapping system also in place to track respondents.