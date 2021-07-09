The ceremony to honour Lieutenant-General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar was attended by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer and other senior officials of Sharjah Police. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command organised a special day under the title “Day of Loyalty” to honour Lieutenant-General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, in appreciation of his generous contributions and achievements during his career in the Ministry of Interior, which extended for more than 50 years.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, general managers, directors of departments, their deputies, and a number of Sharjah Police officers.

Lieutenant-General Saif Al Shafar said: “This ceremony, and your presence and your kind words, is an honour for me, and for the leaders that I am proud of my service to throughout these years, which brought many challenges and difficulties. I am proud of my work with you in the previous period as a single team, brought together by friendliness, sincerity and dedication to work, through which we overcame difficulties and obstacles. The Ministry of Interior and its officers and members have become an example to be followed, and a benchmark upon which police agencies in other countries benchmark their standards. Many countries are looking at the UAE as a realistic model for rapid development in security work.”

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi stressed that this honour is a touch of loyalty and gratitude to an exceptional personality, for a man of this country, who served it with sincerity, and his efforts had a major contribution the achievements in the Ministry of Interior.

“We are proud of you, your history, and what you achieved during your years of work. You were like a father, a brother, and a friend. We benefited a lot from your wisdom and approach, and we hope that you will continue to communicate with us in the future, so that we may gain more experience and wisdom from you, wishing you continued health and wellness,” he said.