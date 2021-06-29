Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No (2) and Law No (3) of 2021, regarding human resources provisions for military personnel and civilians, respectively, in the statutory bodies in the emirate of Sharjah.
The legal provisions for military personnel shall apply to statutory bodies, which are defined as the following entities:
1. Sharjah Police General Command.
2. Sharjah Police Science Academy.
3. The General Directorate of Civil Defence.
4. Any other entity added to the aforementioned entities by a decision of the Ruler of Sharjah or by Sharjah Executive Council.
The legal provisions for both military personnel and civilians shall apply to the statutory bodies’ Emirati employees, in accordance with the budget allocated to them by the government. The non-national employees of the statutory bodies shall be subject to the provisions of contracts concluded with them in accordance with the forms approved in the regulation.
The law covers human resources affairs of the military in terms of enrolment, appointment and conditions of training and preparation, military ranks and durations of service, promotions, duties and job prohibitions, apart from other organisational clauses.
The legal provisions governing civilians shall apply to statutory bodies, which are defined as follows:
The legal provisions for civilians cover terms of filling job positions, appointments and conditions, training, promotions, job responsibilities and prohibitions and other organisational aspects.