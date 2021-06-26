Dubai: June 26 is observed as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking the world over.
On the occasion, Dubai Police today retweeted a tweet from Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
In his tweet, Sheikh Saif said: "On the International Anti-Drug Day, I would like to thank and appreciate everyone who contributed to protecting himself, his family, his community, his country or the world from the scourge of drugs. I thank the UAE Anti-Narcotics Council headed by Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan for their excellent results. And I warn those who are the enemy of humanity that they will not rest in the Emirates, God willing.”
Meanwhile, more than five tonnes of drugs ripped from the clutches of criminals by Dubai Police have been destroyed by the emirate’s Public Prosecution recently.
The huge haul of drugs was incinerated in cooperation with Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality.
The order to destroy the confiscated consignment was issued by Chancellor Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, Dubai’s Attorney General.
Senior Prosecutor Hamad Al Khelafi said the drugs were confiscated as part of various drug-related cases in which final verdicts had been issued against the suspects by the courts, as well as drugs confiscated during police raids.