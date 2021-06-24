Umm Al Quwain: Police have arrested two men for allegedly attempting to steal electrical cables from different parts of Umm Al Quwain.
The Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) and the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police arrested two expatriates who specialised in stealing electrical cables.
Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Aran, Director of CID with Umm Al Quwain Police, said the CID had formed a team to investigate the case after a number of complaints of theft of electrical transformer cables were registered with the Comprehensive Police Stations.
Arrested within 48 hours
Within 48 hours, the team was able to arrest the suspects. Police found in their possession tools and equipment used in the thefts and the cables were sold to another person working in the scrap trade. The suspects confessed to their crime.
The suspects were referred to the Public Prosecution for further action.
Col Bin Aran appealed to all companies and those in charge of implementing projects to take all necessary security measures to protect their work sites from theft or damage. He urged community members to monitor their property and report any suspicious activity that may affect the security of society.