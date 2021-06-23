1 of 8
Vatican: A different type of participant dropped in on Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday - Spider-Man.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man dressed in a full, skin-tight, red, black and blue costume of the comic book and film character - including head cover - sat in the VIP section of the audience in Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard.
Image Credit: AFP
He sat quietly next to a priest dressed in black who appeared to be unperturbed by the colourful character with big white eyes in the next seat.
Image Credit: AFP
Pope Francis goes to shake hand with the man wearing a Spider-Man costume.
Image Credit: AFP
The man behind the mask turned out to be Mattia Villardita, 27, from northern Italy.
Image Credit: Reuters
He was given a place in the VIP section because of his work dressing up in superhero costumes and visiting sick children in hospitals.
Image Credit: AFP
At the end of the audience, he was introduced to the pope and gave the pontiff a Spider-Man mask.
Image Credit: Reuters
Last year, Italian President Sergio Mattarella gave Villardita an award for his work with sick children.
Image Credit: Reuters