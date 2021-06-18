Senior Ajman Police officials at the inauguration of the new building of Masfout Comprehensive Police Station. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: No serious crime has been recorded in Ajman’s Masfout area for the second consecutive year, Ajman Police announced on Monday.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, inaugurated the new building of Masfout Comprehensive Police Station and praised it for achieving the zero serious crime landmark for the second year in succession.

Major General Al Nuaimi praised the distinctive performance and sincerity of personnel at Masfout Comprehensive Police Station, in keeping with the objectives of the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal to enhance security and safety of the entire community.

The new building of the Comprehensive Police Station was inaugurated in the presence of Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations; and Colonel Khalfan Mohammad Hindi bin Teres, Director of the Resources and Support Services Department. He was briefed on the progress of work and the needs and requirements of development and modernisation.

The officials were received by Colonel Saeed Sultan Saeed bin Masoud Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the Police Department of the External Regions; Captain Abdul Rahman bin Hayy Al Kaabi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Branch at Masfout Police Station; and a number of other officers at the station.

Statistics reviewed

Major General Al Nuaimi visited the Criminal and Investigation branch, where he reviewed the statistics of criminal reports received by the centre and the mechanism for crime prevention. He praised the excellence of the employees at the centre. He also inspected the Traffic and Patrols Branch, the Customer Service Unit and reviewed the societal issues that the centre is following up.

Major General Al Nuaimi also inspected the Civil Defence building in Masfout and was received by Brigadier Abdul Aziz Ali Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Civil Defence General Administration.

Major General Al Nuaimi also inspected the Civil Defence building in Masfout and was received by Brigadier Abdul Aziz Ali Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Civil Defence General Administration, and reviewed the facilities at the centre that was recently developed in keeping with the highest standards of the region and in line with urban expansion plans.

He commended the dedication of the employees at the centre and their relentless efforts to provide smart security and safety services efficiently and effectively.

