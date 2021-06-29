Dubai: Emiratis, Dubai companies and residents will enjoy a new service to manage and follow up their transactions with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.
The new service called ‘You Are Special’ will connect the customer with a dedicated team around the clock to manage any enquiries related to GDRFA Dubai services.
According to Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the new service will enhance the customers’ happiness with the department’s services. “The service will provide a dedicated management to answer the customer’s requests and questions in a step to increase the quality of life in Dubai. Sometimes, companies have questions or even legal advice. We decided to set a coordinator for them to answer their enquiries and work to solve any problem,” Maj Gen Al Marri told Gulf News.
Direct channel
The customised service will be launched on July 7. “The idea behind making this creative service is to make a direct channel customised based on the customers’ needs. A team will manage the channel to study the requests and enquiries in a step to develop our services,” added Al Marri. “GDRFA-Dubai work is based on the government instructions to achieve the happiness for Emiratis and residents not only increase the customers’ satisfaction.”
A designated team will find innovative solutions for the requests through the service, according to GDRFA-Dubai. For enquiries, customers can call Amer call centre on 8005111 or +97143139999 for people outside the UAE.
“We always looking to be on first lines in services to customers based on our leaders’ instructions that focus on customers’ happiness. It is a proactive service to support the comprehensive development process in the UAE,” added Al Marri.