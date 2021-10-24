Sharjah Police at work. Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have recorded “zero” serious crimes and “zero” run-over deaths in the Central Region of the emirate during the third quarter of this year. Colonel Ahmad Jassim Al Zaabi, Director of the Central Region Police Department, said this rate represents a new achievement for the police, following a series of enhanced security and safety measures.

Colonel Al Zaabi confirmed that the fall in serious crime rate was because of the initiatives taken and the measures implemented as part of the strategic plan of the Ministry of Interior.

He added that intensive patrolling by the police contributed to improved safety and security. In addition, implementation of field visits and periodic meetings with strategic partners such as municipalities and suburban councils have helped raise greater awareness about safety among community members. The awareness drives were a part of the ‘Your Security is Our Goal’ initiative undertaken by Sharjah Police.

On the traffic side, Colonel Al Zaabi stated that the run-over accidents declined to “zero” within the jurisdiction of the Central Region during the third quarter of 2021. Awareness campaigns and cooperation between various partners helped reduce deaths and run-over cases. Close cooperation with the Department of Media and Public Relations in disseminating awareness messages through social media platforms also helped ensure adherence to traffic laws.

Colonel Al Zaabi said: “We have intensified patrols on various roads in the Central Region, which are the major routes for transportation to and from Sharjah. Use of modern technology also played a role in monitoring and controlling speed violations, through security cameras and smart radars. This contributed towards reducing number of run-over accidents and road deaths to zero.”