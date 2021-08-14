Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched an initiative titled ‘Labeeh’ women’s team to support its women staff in various police tasks in the field as well as spread security awareness among women in the emirate.
The initiative was launched under the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, and with the support and encouragement of the directors-general and the Women Police Council.
Captain Moza Al-Khabouri, head of the Women’s Police Council in the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the team members would be responsible for providing necessary support in various tasks. The team, which includes female members of the leadership, is responsible for providing the necessary support based on the needs of its affiliates in the various police tasks of the field departments.
Read more
- Listen to teens since they have their unique perspectives, Dr Fischer advises parents ahead of International Youth Day
- UAE and Israel will use Dubai Expo as launchpad for $3b in trade by 2023-24
- Dubai Police organise cultural activities for consuls and diplomatic missions
- UAE anti-money laundering rule: Some businesses find compliance is no easy task
She explained that the team “Labeeh”, in addition to the basic functional tasks, will participate in various activities and tasks of all police departments on the ground, which require the presence of a female police officer.
Captain Al Khabouri explained that the main goal of establishing the ‘Labeeh’ team is to ensure the continuity and stability of the work of the police department and provide awareness services to the public, particularly to women.