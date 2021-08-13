Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the Security Awareness Department, has undertaken an initiative to strengthen cultural exchanges with consuls and diplomatic personalities in the emirate through a community drive named ‘Cultural Exchange Visits’.
The community initiative organised visits for consuls and diplomatic personalities to Dubai Police Museum and the Security Innovation Lab to enhance cooperation and cultural and social communication. In addition, the visitors were introduced to the history of Dubai Police, its achievements, and future projects in safety and security.
Mr Butti Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at Dubai Police, said that the initiative was under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and was followed-up by Brigadier Khaled Shehail, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police.
“The initiative successfully completed its first phase by organising a special visit for consuls of six countries — Kuwait, Grenada, Turkey, Tajikistan, Lebanon and Zambia — to the Dubai Police Museum and the Security Innovation Lab, in the presence of 45 diplomatic and consular personalities and representatives from these countries”, he added.
Al Falasi pointed out that these visits were aligned with Dubai Police’s strategic objective to ensure community happiness among Arab and foreign residents in Dubai, stressing the force’s keenness to promote stronger cooperation and collaboration with local, regional and international diplomatic partners.