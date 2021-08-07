Dubai: The Dubai Police community-based initiative ‘Positive Spirit’ has recently welcomed the force’s youngest volunteer, three-year-old Dania Khalid, who joined the initiative through the ‘Our Summer is full of Fun and Joy’ programme.
Dania volunteered with Dubai Police and distributed water, soft drinks and umbrella hats, under the supervision of her father, to labourers in a residential area to spread happiness and leave a positive impact on their hearts.
Fatima Buhajeer, General Coordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative, said that the girl’s participation was within the framework of encouraging and instilling the spirit of volunteerism among children. She added that Dania was registered as a volunteer via the Volunteers.ae platform.
Spirit of volunteerism, cooperation and community service
“The initiative was carried out in complete adherence to the announced precautionary and preventive measures against COVID-19, to ensure the safety of the participants and beneficiaries of the initiative”, she added.
Dania’s father, Khaled Saleh, said that he was keen to instil the spirit of volunteerism, cooperation and serving the community in his daughter.
“I make sure to accompany my daughter, Dania, in all her participation, and she has many participations in volunteering and humanitarian work, including the distribution of Iftar meals to fasting people and workers. She has also participated in the International Day of Happiness, Modesh World and now she is extremely happy to join the ‘Our Summer is full of Fun and Joy’ in the residential area of Umm Al Daman in Dubai.