Dubai: Today, August 6, marks the 55th anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's accession day as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, a red-letter day that will always remain in the hearts and minds of the UAE people and expatriate residents.
The late Sheikh Zayed assumed leadership in Abu Dhabi on August 6, 1966, marking the start of a new era in the UAE’s modern history as he managed with his wisdom and visionary to transform the country into a modern state that is now positioning itself among leading countries in the world.
In his remarks on Sheikh Zayed’s accession day, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, took to his twitter account and wrote: “Sheikh Zayed’s accession anniversary of becoming the ruler of Abu Dhabi is a pivotal day that heralded the country’s march of foundation and progress.”
“Sheikh Zayed laid the foundations of the state and led its historical transformation that enabled it today to achieve a leading position and top global indexes, thanks to Sheikh Zayed who put humans at the heart of development plans,” Sheikh Hazza tweeted.