Dubai: Dubai Police have issued 3,991 certificates against lost passports this year — thanks to blockchain technology.
According to Brigadier Khalid Al Razooqi, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, technology helps connect Dubai Police with Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs that helps cut the time taken to register a case for lost passport. “Usually, it takes four days to get a certificate issued against a lost passport, but the new service enables customers to get these certificates faster in three steps rather than eight,” Brig Al Razooqi said.
Customers can apply for a lost passport certificate on the Dubai Police website, through the Dubai Police smart app or at a Smart Police Station (SPS) in Dubai.
“Unlike the previous service — that required applicants to visit each of the participating entities, before being able to obtain the certificate after four working days — the blockchain-enabled service issues the certificate on e-mail without the need to visit any of the service points physically,” added Al Razooqi.
He said that Dubai Police offer simplified services to the community in line with the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 that aims to capitalise on blockchain technology to save time, effort and resources.