Dubai offers the lifestyle options - and an environment where the employed get to retain what they earn. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: In the search for – and retention of – global talent, Dubai and the UAE are building on their strengths. And the absence of a tax on personal income is the biggest strength that the emirate can call on.

The Dubai Media Office late on Monday (August 2) tweeted a chart citing the consultancy PwC (PriceWaterhouseCoopers), which found a top-rung corporate executive would retain more by way of salary and other benefits if working in Dubai than other leading cities. Hong Kong and Singapore feature in second and third spot, while Florida, California and New York figure in the next three spots.

PwC based its assumptions on what the take-home would be in each city after deducting the tax and social security obligations. “Executive base salary in Dubai/UAE is competitive at global levels,” said Vijay Gandhi, Regional Director for Rewards and Benefits at Korn Ferry, the specialist consultancy. “More organisations in the country are developing more consistent, centralised reward systems and planned career assignments.

“This allows employees to gain the global experience needed to make their organisation a stronger player on the world stage, without losing valuable talent to their competitors.”

Quicker rebound

Even before the pandemic broke, there were concerns in some quarters that a slowing economy would mean that businesses here would be more intent on saving costs rather than spending on recruiting the best talent out in the market. The banking sector – from the mergers that were happening - and the oil and gas industry – oil price dip being the main reason - were going through consolidation,

Then COVID-19 struck and those concerns magnified into full-blown fears that it would be years before the UAE economy would regain its footing. But the worst-case scenarios have not come to pass – UAE’s economy is picking up lost momentum faster than was thought possible. The IMF is projecting 3 per cent plus growth, and oil’s push back to $70 a barrel levels is also helping.

Don't fret about consolidation or job losses within traditional banking - it's only shifting to digital ways. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Digital and renewables

According to a firm specialising in senior management positions, both banking and energy industry are back to recruiting – selectively. “Instead of traditional banking, the new jobs are being created for digital entities,” said a senior official there. “(Mohammed) Alabbar led bank Zand and the planned digital bank by ADQ – these are major attractions for banking professionals.

“Digital banks will lead to major upward revisions in banking industry compensation packages in the UAE. So, the question of banking jobs becoming scarce is not a fact – it’s only shifting in new directions.” (Even traditional banks are ditching the old ways of thinking – Sharjah’s Invest Bank on Monday confirmed two CEOs with sharply defined roles to see the bank’s recovery from more than Dh1.5 billion in accumulated losses).

Ditto with the energy industry. Since the second-half of 2020, Dubai and Abu Dhabi announced major renewable/clean energy projects, with multi-billion dirham ‘blue’- or ‘green’ hydrogen projects seen as the next big thing in the energy industry.

Meanwhile, all aspects of the digital economy continue to outperform, and this is where salaries and compensation packages are seeing the most significant changes. Expect more of the same in the coming months.

No tax on income

Right through these last 18 months, the UAE authorities have emphasised that no taxes on personal income are being considered, and that status quo will prevail on VAT, even when speculation mounted that there could be a hike after Saudi Arabia raised its to 15 per cent from 5.

It is in this context that the PwC report should be seen, and why Dubai’s status as the top spot when it comes to take-home salary should be viewed. Sure, there will be intense competition from the other Gulf economies to get top-notch talent. But those are challenges that Dubai and the UAE will be facing for the first time. Those challenges have been overcome in the past – and new ones too will go the same way.

On executive compensations, Gandhi sees potential changes in ‘long-term incentives’, something that is quite prevalent among US and West European companies. Again, tech and digital companies will be the ones forcing change to happen on this score too.