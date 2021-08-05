London: The UAE Embassy in London has issued new travel guidelines for people travelling to the United Kingdom.
According to this, citizens travelling to the United Kingdom will have to register through the UK Passenger Locator Form, present a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours from the travel time and subject to a 10-day quarantine.
The Passenger Locator Form is a required travel document that all travellers who intend to enter the UK must fill out online before they arrive in the UK
Arrivals from the UAE need to conduct a PCR test on the second day of arrival and another one on the eighth day.
The fully vaccinated citizens will no longer need to quarantine themselves if they were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the UK’s National Health Services, European Medicine Agency or the US Food and Drugs Administration. However, they still need to conduct a PCR test on the second day of arrival in the UK.
Those, who have not been fully vaccinated, will subject to home quarantine.
The UAE has been removed from the UK’s red list and is now on the amber list.