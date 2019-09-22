The Dubai Courts Image Credit: Gulf News File

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced a woman, her two sons and their three friends to two years in jail for attempted murder and torture of an Emirati man after he had an alleged relationship with her daughter.

The 54-year-old Emirati housewife and her two sons aged 27 and 19 locked the Emirati man inside a villa at Al Rashidiya area with the assistance of three Emirati men. The court heard that the defendants were looking for their runaway daughter and thought the Emirati victim identified as AM knew about her location.

According to official records, Dubai Police was alerted about a man at a private clinic recovering from severe injuries after a knife attack in September last year.

The Emirati jobless victim testified that he met the 18-year-old Emirati girl on Instagram and they were chatting on a daily basis.

“She told me that her brothers were always assaulting her. I advised her to report the matter to the police and took her to Bur Dubai police station and then left. Later, she told me that her family knew about the chat between us. I asked her to end the relationship and didn’t respond to her messages,” the victim said in records.

The family subsequently contacted the victim saying their daughter had fled and sought his help to find her.

He met one of the defendants near Mirdif City Centre when the others came and dragged him into a vehicle. They drove to a villa where he was locked up.

“They stabbed me with a small knife on my arm and told me that they will kill me. They assaulted me and asked me to take off my clothes and clicked pictures. They assaulted me again with knives and the first defendant came in asking me about the location of her daughter. I told her that I didn’t know anything about her daughter and she told me they will slaughter me,” the victim added.

The two brothers and their friends told him that they will take him to hospital and threatened to kill him and publish the naked pictures if he reported the incident to the police.

Dubai Police have arrested the mother, her two sons and their three friends.

The Emirati daughter testified that she escaped from her family because they were always assaulting her.