Victim robbed of Dh6,700 in cash after being punched in the neck

Dubai Courts and Public Prosecution Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: A Dubai driver received the biggest shock in his life when a fake cop, who was wearing the clothes of a woman, jumped into the passenger seat and stole his money.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday, the Pakistani driver believed the defendant when he was showed a power-bank with the Dubai Police logo.

The 30-year-old fake cop from Comoros Island was wearing female clothes, make-up and a wig to pose as a woman before committing the robbery at Al Muraqabbat area in April this year.

He punched the driver and stole Dh6,700 in cash.

The driver claimed that he thought a woman sat beside him but he was shocked when he heard a man’s voice.

“He showed me a power-bank with Dubai Police logo. He asked for my wallet before punching me in the neck. I didn’t ask him for the ID because I was afraid and thought he was an officer in disguise,” said the driver in official records.

“He removed his mask before taking the money and fleeing.”

The driver went to the police station to report the incident.

An Emirati policeman said the defendant was posing as woman when he was arrested.

“He was carrying a purse and wore a wig with full make-up. He admitted to posing as a woman and stopping people in the area, claiming he was a policeman to obtain their money,” said the Emirati policeman.

“He told me that posing as woman made it easier for him to stop his victims.”

Police found the power-bank with Dubai Police logo inside the female bag.

The defendant has a criminal record with similar robberies.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with robbery, posing as policeman and openly committing an indecent and disgraceful act.