Dubai: A man who wanted to gain followers on social media was caught throwing fake dollars in Dubai while driving a Lamborghini supercar.

According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the defendant was driving the luxury car and was seen throwing the money in the Dubai Marina area.

A security guard in the area saw the black Lamborghini and a mini-bus parked in front of a building before the defendant threw the money on the street, while a second man was recording the scene.

He picked up a bank note and discovered it was fake before reporting the incident to Dubai Police.

‘For film purpose only’

“The bank notes say ‘for film purpose only’,” said the security guard on record.

The defendant was arrested. He said he had ordered the fake dollars from the second defendant to use them for recording a video clip.

Police seized hundreds of fake bank notes and also arrested the man who recorded the scene. He claimed that the defendant had asked for a video session in Dubai Marina, showing him throwing the money and dancing.

The defendant claimed that he had sent pictures of the fake dollars to a second defendant via WhatsApp, asking him to print 1,000 fake bank notes for a video clip.

The second defendant printed the bank notes and added a sentence on it that said it was for filming purposes only.

“He told him that it was illegal to print bank notes, but he agreed when the defendant told him that the fake notes would be used for shooting a film clip only,” said a policeman on record.

Six months’ jail

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant wanted to look like a rich person and gain fame on social media platforms through his gimmicky act.