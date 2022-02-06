Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on Sunday alerted customers about fraudulent emails that are asking them to pay their bills or answer some questions to win ‘prizes’.
These emails are not sent from a dewa.gov.ae domain and often include links to fraudulent websites, DEWA said.
“DEWA urges all customers and society members not to respond to these messages or click on any link inside them, and to always check the domain name of the email address.”
DEWA said it is taking the necessary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities in this regard.
For official information, it asked customers to always refer to DEWA’s official website (https://www.dewa.gov.ae), its verified social media accounts, or its Customer Care Centre on 04 601 9999.