Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters has launched an electronic awareness campaign titled ‘Safe Homes’,to urge the public to secure their houses and guard against crimes.
The “Safe Homes” electronic campaign, launched by the Department of Media and Public Relations in cooperation with the Community Police Department, is in Arabic, English and Chinese.
Brigadier General Abdullah Ali Munkhis, Director General of Police Operations at the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said this campaign comes within the framework of the keenness of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to enhance security and safety and protect the property of citizens and expats from the risk of being robbed.
The campaign, which covers the entire emirate, is being implemented through the community police branches in the comprehensive police stations, in cooperation with the Department of Criminal and Investigation Department. Labour accommodations are also being urged to take all precautionary measures. Property owners are being advised to install surveillance cameras and keep valuables in safe places.
Brigadier Munkhis stressed that the cooperation of the people, both citizens and residents, is the cornerstone of the success of this campaign.