Dubai: The Jebel Ali Police Station in Dubai has helped amicably settle cheque cases worth Dh23 million during 2022, it has been revealed.
The achievement was brought to light to during a visit by Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, to the Jebel Ali Police Station.
The inspection highlighted the station’s other achievements in security coverage during 2022, including emergency response times averaging at two minutes and 47 seconds - surpassing the three-minute target. Non-emergency response time also met the target of 15 minutes.
Major General Al-Jallaf was also briefed on traffic accident death rates, crime rates and worrisome report percentages in the jurisdiction of Jebel Ali Police Station.
The inspection was attended by a number of high-ranking officials, including Major General Dr. Adel Al-Suwaidi, Brigadier Dr. Saleh Al-Hamrani, Colonel Ahmed Muhammad Al-Muhairi, and Colonel Muhammad bin Majid Al-Marri.
Major General Al-Jallaf emphasised the strategic importance of the Jebel Ali Police Station’s jurisdiction for Dubai, noting its economic, tourism and construction significance. He stressed the need for continuously implementing security and traffic programmes to ensure public safety and satisfaction while working towards the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police.
In collaboration with the General Department of Traffic, Jebel Ali Police Station executed various traffic campaigns, including those for pedestrian safety, motorcycle safety, bicycle safety and campaigns addressing vehicle distance and sudden deviation. These efforts contributed to a reduction in traffic-related deaths compared to 2021.
Administrative initiatives implemented in 2022 resulted in a 97.4 per cent job happiness index for the station’s employees, incorporating motivation and honouring, employee communication, happiness spreading initiatives and open-door policies. The station also incentivised 100 per cent of the station’s cadre through various initiatives in 2022.
Major General Jamal Al-Jallaf honoured those who collaborated with the Jebel Ali Police Station, expressing gratitude for their dedication to enhancing police operations and fostering community partnerships.