The girl claimed to prosecutors: “My cousin and I were present in the suspect’s bedroom. He got angry when he discovered a chat with another man when he checked my Snapchat. When he asked me about that man, I told him that he knows my cousin and not me. Then when he asked my cousin, she told him that she did not know the man. He got angry and said that he was going to his uncle’s house and that he would beat me when he returned. Then he locked us inside and left. We called the police to free us after the suspect refused to come and open the door.”