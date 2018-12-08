Dubai: A man, who suspected his girlfriend of cheating on him, has been accused of beating her and confining her and her cousin inside his villa.
The 18-year-old girlfriend was said to be present with her cousin in her Emirati boyfriend’s bedroom at his residence in Oudh Al Mutaina in October.
Believed to have suspected that she was seeing someone else, the 18-year-old Emirati boyfriend took away his girlfriend’s mobile, according to records, and checked on her Snapchat profile.
Once he discovered a chain of messages that she had exchanged with another man, the man got outraged and assaulted her. Then he locked her in the room along with her cousin and threatened them verbally from outside.
When she called him and told him that she wanted to leave, the boyfriend said not before he came back home to beat her, said records.
The cousins then reported the matter to the police and a patrol was dispatched to the villa.
The policemen convinced the sisters of the boyfriend to break the door and free the cousins.
Later the Emirati suspect was taken into custody.
Prosecutors accused the suspect of confining the two girls, assaulting one them and threatening them as well.
The suspect pleaded not guilty when he showed up before the Dubai Court of First Instance.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Misdemeanours Court jailed the Emirati man and his girlfriend to two months in jail for having consensual sex.
The girlfriend will be deported.
The girl claimed to prosecutors: “My cousin and I were present in the suspect’s bedroom. He got angry when he discovered a chat with another man when he checked my Snapchat. When he asked me about that man, I told him that he knows my cousin and not me. Then when he asked my cousin, she told him that she did not know the man. He got angry and said that he was going to his uncle’s house and that he would beat me when he returned. Then he locked us inside and left. We called the police to free us after the suspect refused to come and open the door.”
A policeman testified to prosecutors that the suspects’ sisters broke the room door and freed the girls.
The Court of First Instance will appoint a lawyer to defend the suspect on December 23.