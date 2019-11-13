For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sharjah: A 47-year-old Indian man was arrested by Sharjah Police on Wednesday after his wife posted a video of herself on social media asking for help.

Sharjah Police immediately responded to the tweet and reached out to the Indian woman who claimed she was violently assaulted and abused by her husband.

The November 12 Twitter post at 8.55pm showed Jasmine Sultan, 33, crying with one of her eyes bleeding.

Her tweet said, “Required urgent help. My name Jasmine Sultan I live in UAE Sharjah my husband name is Mohammad Khizar Ulla…I have assaulted badly by husband …I want help”

Sultan told Gulf News she was very thankful to Sharjah Police for their swift response.

She claimed her husband used to assault her regularly. The couple had been married for seven years and have two boys, aged five and 17 months.

The woman alleged that her husband took away their passports and all her gold jewellery, worth Dh60,000, which had been reported to the police in February.

She said she had sought help from the authorities to send her back to her home town, Bengaluru of India as she had no relatives here and no money either to raise her two children.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Police on their social media account said competent authorities dealt with the case. They urged residents not to post or share such videos on social media due to its negative impact on society.