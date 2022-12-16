Dubai: The Dubai Police Hemaya International Centre, under the patronage of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has launched the second edition of the Hemaya Clip Contest in cooperation with Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA).

The Dubai Police Award for the Best Awareness Video of Photography in the Security Field, also known as Hemaya Clip, targets students of universities, institutes and colleges inside the UAE of all nationalities as well as Emirati students who are on scholarships abroad.

The Hemaya Clip, with an award of Dh100,000, aims to embrace creative ways to address various security and police challenges, foresee the future of secutrity through the eyes of the youth, enhance the communication channels with university students, allowing them to highlight their ideas and talents in producing creative and purposeful clips.

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, secretary-general of HIPA, said: “We are happy at HIPA with our partnership with Dubai Police for the second consecutive year in launching Hemaya Clip Contest, as the first edition has exceeded our expectation and witnessed a positive interaction from the photographers’ community. We always believe that creativity is shaped in the hands of the youth we target with this contest. We aim to provide them with the opportunity to unleash their imagination and share their best ideas.”

New segment

“For this edition, we have added a new segment where the photographers may include a group of images of not less than five and not more than 10 to tell a complete story and communicate a specific message through a series of photographic sequences of events. It is a new challenge that we are positive will appeal to many photographers,” he added.

Submissions

Colonel Abdullah Al Khayat, director of Hemaya centre, said: “In the Contest’s first edition, we honoured the best makers of awareness videos. However, in this edition, we open a competition for participants to submit either an awareness video or photography in the security field. We will choose the most outstanding ones among them. We will accept submissions from 10am on March 1. 2023 until 12am on March 31, 2023, UAE time, through the HIPA official website.”

Categories

The Contest focuses on three categories: cybersecurity, digital content and drug prevention.

“We are looking for media content in the first category that raises the public awareness on the hazards of fraud in the digital world and educates them to protect themselves as users in social media channels.

The video or photography may also raise awareness on ways to create a safe digital environment to reduce extraneous habits to preserve ethical principles and values on social media platforms.

“Lastly, participants may choose to target the family and community and raise their awareness on the roles they can play to prevent drug addictions or support the recovered,” Col Al Khayat elaborated.

Rules

Col Al Khayat pointed out that the participating students may either produce a short innovative video of no more than 60 seconds with Arabic subtitles (to/from) English uploaded in MP4 format, with a quality of no less than 1080 HD, to address various security and police issues; or submit a portfolio of a group of photos of not less than five and not more than 10 to tell a complete story and communicate a specific message through a series of photographic sequences of events, while bearing in mind not use the same photos to enter in more one entry.

Participants must submit images that won an award previously or have been used for commercial purposes.

He also mentioned that the photos are to be excluded from the competition if they represent or contain any inappropriate and/or offensive content, including nudity, violence or any other content deemed inconsistent with public morals and the religious and cultural customs and traditions of the UAE.

“Entries must not contain logos, signatures, names, frames, borders, symbols, signs, date, time and/or other marks added by the participant. Basic technical alterations to the images are permitted, provided this does not impact the credibility and/or originality of the image/ photo/ illustration. Advanced edits used to add illusions, optical illusions and/or manipulations, including overlays and creative alterations to images, are prohibited,” he added.

Hemaya Media Award

The Hemaya centre has also launched the second edition of the Hemaya Media Award of Dh60,000 to honour media personnel and influencers who effectively deliver the messages of Heyama Clip to the public and enrich the digital world with awareness and meaningful content.

The Director of Hemaya International Centre has stressed the Dubai Police’s eagerness to celebrate the public information efforts as critical partners, especially since social awareness requires joint efforts by the media and influencers to spread awareness and promote creativity on a larger scale.