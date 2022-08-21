Account hacked

Lt Col bin Haider added that the suspect had hacked the company’s electronic account and spied on its commercial transactions. He hatched a criminal plan based on an incoming sum of Dh2.8 million from a company in a Gulf country. He sent that company an “official” e-mail asking them to transfer the amount to another bank account under the false pretence that the receiving company’s account had changed.

The company in the Gulf company then transferred the amount to the “new” account. Soon afterwards, the suspect withdrew Dh1.1 million out of the total sum before being arrest.

Lt Col bin Haider said police investigations showed that the suspect withdrew the cash through seven withdrawals from separate branches of the bank inside and outside Sharjah.

Accordingly, a team was formed from Buhaira police station’s investigations and criminal department to track down the suspect and arrest him before he could withdraw the rest of the money.

Caught in the act

Police investigations showed that the suspect was at a bank in one of the emirates to withdraw the rest of the amount. Accordingly, he was monitored and caught red-handed, and his entire scheme was thwarted. He was then referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.