Dubai: Spinneys, a key retailer in the UAE, has announced that a ransomware group has leaked data from its internal server.
The hack is said to have happened on July 16, 2022.
In a statement, Spinneys said that the retail chain is aware of unverified emails being sent out from unidentifiable email addresses and that a ransomware group may have leaked data hacked from its internal server.
“We continue to work closely with the E-Crime Department at Dubai Police to actively investigate the matter, and keep our customers up to date,” the company said.
The hackers accessed an internal server that contained customer data including names, email addresses, mobile numbers, delivery addresses and previous order details.
“We can confirm that no personal banking information was compromised, as we do not store banking details on our servers.”
Spinneys urged its customers to remain vigilant against cyber criminals and deal only with people they trust.
“We are committed to handling our customers’ personal information responsibly and diligently at all times, and we deeply regret that this incident has occurred. For further information please do not hesitate to contact our customer service team customerservice@spinneys.com. We thank you for your ongoing support,” the statement read.