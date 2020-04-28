12 men arrested, 55 of the 83 vehicles have been recovered so far

Stolen rental cars seized in Ajman Image Credit: Ajman Police

Ajman: A gang who smuggled stolen rental cars out of the country to sell abroad have been busted by Ajman Police.

In total 83 cars have been stolen from rental offices in the emirate, 55 were recovered, 17 of them from inside the country and 38 from outside.

Twelve men from various nationalities have been arrested in connection to the crimes, while a further two are on the run outside the UAE.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police announced the details of the crime on Tuesday in an online press conference.

The cars were kept in containers and registered in the transport documents as household equipment.

In total the estimated value of the cars was Dh6,350,000.