One of the five suspects had done maintenance on the villa and knew owner was away

Sharjah: Five suspects have been accused of breaking into a villa and stealing money, jewellery and watches worth Dh1 million, Sharjah Police said on Sunday.

Officers were alerted of the burglary, while the owner was out of the country on holiday.

Police identified one of the Asian suspects and arrested him. He confessed to the burglary and identified the four other suspects who were later arrested.

“The main suspect who used to do maintenance on the house knew that it was empty,” said a police statement. “He planned the burglary with the help of four other men. They stole cash, jewellery and watches worth Dh1 million,” added the statement.

Major-General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the stolen items and money were quickly recovered.

“The suspects entered the UAE illegally,” said Al Shamsi. “People shouldn’t deal with those who are staying in the country illegally and should always go to specialised and official maintenance companies,” he added.