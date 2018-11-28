One of the brothers, 43, said the incident happened after their father felt fatigued. “My brothers and I went to check out on my father. When we returned to our seats, I discovered that Dh3,700 was missing from my wallet. My brothers also discovered that Dh14,800 in dollars and dirhams were missing from their wallets. We alerted the cabin supervisor, who took us to the business class galley and took photos of the money that wasn’t stolen from our wallets. Those banknotes had serial numbers that were in sequential order with the stolen banknotes. When the plane landed, the police took our belongings to examine the fingerprints and searched the plane, but the money wasn’t recovered,” he testified.