“They left and returned after a while, assaulted and stabbed him with a knife. We identified the defendants who had been arrested for another crime using the same modus operandi. The victim identified the culprits in the police line-up. During questioning, the defendants said that three of them stormed into the shop, assaulted the vendor and stole cash and recharge cards, while one watched the place and the fifth waited in the runaway car,” said the sergeant.